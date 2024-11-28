Devotee rush normal in Tirumala to take 10 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees at the Tirumala temple has seen a noticeable decline recently, according to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Currently, devotees waiting for the free Sarva Darshan are organised into three compartments, facing an estimated wait time of approximately 10 hours. In contrast, those opting for the special darshan, available for Rs. 300, can expect a significantly shorter wait of around 3 hours.

On Wednesday, the temple authorities reported that 67,626 devotees participated in darshan, with 22,231 devotees also taking part in the offering of hair. The temple's hundi income was recorded at a notable Rs. 3.75 crore.

The TTD continues to manage crowd flow efficiently, ensuring that all devotees have the opportunity to seek blessings at the revered shrine.