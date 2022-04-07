Devotees enthusiastically take part in Rathotsavam

Tirupati: Devotees turned out in large number to witness the Rathotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple held here on Wednesday.

Rathotsavam was conducted as part of the Sri Kodanandarama Swamy Brahmotsavams which will conclude on Thursday with Chakrasnanam. The TTD resumed the conduct of the nine-day Brahmotsavams of the local temple this year, after they were suspended due to Covid pandemic for the last two years. The deities of Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshmana adorned with dazzling ornaments, mounted on a colourful flower-decked Ratham and it was enthusiastically pulled by devotees chanting Rama Namam, on the four Mada streets around the temple.

As the Rathotsavam was held after a gap of two years, locals turned up in good numbers to witness the Utsavam. The devotional and cultural programmes by troupes from various places and Bhajans added more to the spiritual tempo witnessed during the hour-long Rahotsavam.