Devotees first at Durga temple, says commissioner

Vijayawada: Endowments department commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan has directed temple authorities to accord top priority to common devotees visiting the famous Sri Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri.

The commissioner visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here on Saturday. On the occasion, temple executive officer V K Seena Naik accorded a warm welcome and provided the goddess Durga Devi Darshanam.

In this connection, commissioner Ramachandra Mohan conducted a review meeting on ongoing development works at the temple. The commissioner stressed that devotees, especially those travelling from distant places with great effort, should be treated with utmost respect. “Devotees must be received and treated like guests visiting our homes,” he said while addressing officials.

He instructed the authorities to create a serene and spiritually enriching atmosphere on the hill, on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, ensuring a pleasant experience for devotees from the entrance to the completion of darshan.

The commissioner called for weekly field inspections by the executive officer, along with department officials, to review facilities and resolve issues through regular meetings. He also emphasised improving online services and utilising IVRS surveys to assess and enhance devotee satisfaction. Ramachandra Mohan directed officials to install uniform and informative signboards, improve public announcement systems, and ensure clarity for pilgrims. He proposed introducing AC bus services from the One Town parking area to the hilltop for devotees’ convenience.

He also suggested installing four lifts near the Mallikharjuna Mahamandapam area, providing seating arrangements, improving sanitation, and ensuring drinking water and toilet facilities in queue lines.

Expressing concern over complaints against security staff, he warned that strict action would be taken if behaviour did not improve. He urged all departments to work in coordination, placing devotees at the centre of all services.

Temple trust board chairman Borra Radhakrishna, members A Srinivasa Rao, G V Nageswara Rao, T Harikrishna, EE L Rama and others were present in this programme.