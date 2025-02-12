Devotees rush increases at Tirumala today, to take 15 hours for Sarvadarshans

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala for a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara has surged dramatically, resulting in long wait times for those without prior darshan tickets.

Visitors are currently waiting in 30 compartments, with those possessing time slot tickets enjoying timely entry. However, devotees without darshan tickets are facing extraordinarily long waits of up to 15 hours. In contrast, those with special entry darshan tickets can expect to wait around 6 hours for their opportunity to seek blessings.

As of Tuesday midnight, a total of 67,192 devotees had received darshan of the Lord, while 20,825 individuals participated in the offering of hair Additionally, the temple witnessed a generous contribution of Rs. 4.15 crore in the hundi, indicating the devotion and faith of the thousands who visit each day.