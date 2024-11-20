Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take 4 hours for Sarvadarshans

The rush of devotees at the Tirumala temple has been reported as less than usual, allowing for a more manageable experience while seeking darshan of the Lord. Devotees waiting for the time slot (SSD) darshan can now have in a four-hour wait, while those without darshan tickets can still gain entry in an estimated eight hours. For those with special entry darshan tickets, a swift experience awaits, with darshan completed in just three hours.

On Tuesday, the temple welcomed a total of 62,248 devotees who had the opportunity to offer their prayers to the Lord. In addition, a significant 18,852 devotees took the time to present gifts of hair, a traditional offering. Financial contributions to the temple saw a substantial uptick as well, with Rs 3.71 crore offered in the hundi.

This streamlined access to darshan comes as a relief to many, ensuring that spiritual seekers can fulfill their wishes and participate in temple rituals with greater ease.