Devotees throng Manginapudi Beach

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): On the auspicious occasion of Karthika Pournami, thousands of devotees thronged Sri Panduranga Swamy Temple and Manginapudi Beach near Machilipatnam in Krishna district to take part in the Samudra Harati and holy bath rituals on Wednesday.

The sacred lamp was lit, and the sea was worshipped with turmeric, saffron flowers, and aartis. Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration to ensure devotees could perform their rituals without any inconvenience.

Minister for Mines & Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra inaugurated the Samudra Harati along with renowned Vedic scholars led by Vishnubotla Suryanarayana Sharma. The ritual began at 5 am with special pujas to Samudra amid rhythmic Vedic chants. The Minister, along with devotees, offered prayers and took a holy dip in the sea, marking the commencement of the day’s festivities.

For the first time, a Samudra Harati was performed by five Vedic scholars, who prayed for divine blessings and the wellbeing of all devotees. The sight of hundreds of glowing lamps reflecting over the sea waves created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Devotees arrived in large numbers from Hyderabad, Guntur, and other areas to participate in the celebrations at Manginapudi and Pedapatnam Beaches, as well as at Sri Panduranga Swamy Temple. Multiple government departments worked in coordination with the Tourism and Endowments Departments to provide facilities such as changing rooms for women, toilets, temporary sheds, sanitation, and the supply of over three lakh drinking water packets. The Endowments Department distributed Pulihora Prasadam, while the ICDS department provided hot milk to children and attached identification tags to prevent them from getting lost. Special pujas were also performed at Sri Datta Rameshwaram Temple, where the surroundings reverberated with devotional songs and chants of “Om Namah Shivaya”. Floodlights, watchtowers, lifeguards, boats, and medical teams were deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Personnel from SDRF, NDRF, and the police department were on duty throughout the day, continuously monitoring the crowd and issuing safety announcements.

The police department, led by Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu, has implemented security arrangements at Manginapudi and Pedapatnam. As part of preventive measures to avoid any incidents, police personnel have restricted access to the sea.

Speaking to the media, Minister Kollu Ravindra said that Karthika Masam holds great religious significance and is observed with fasting, lamp worship, and spiritual devotion. He said that the Samudra Harati, akin to the Ganga Harati performed in Kashi, has become a sacred tradition at Manginapudi Beach, attracting devotees from across the State.

The Minister appreciated the district administration for its meticulous arrangements and later distributed Pulihora Prasadam to devotees. He said the State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is promoting cultural and religious tourism to preserve heritage and instil spiritual enthusiasm among the people.

Among those present were Additional SP VV Naidu, District Tourism Officer Ram Lakshman, DSP Ch Raja, Tahsildar Nagabhushanam, MPDO Venkatesh, Machilipatnam Urban Bank Chairman Dilip Kumar, State Brahmin Corporation Director PV Phani Kumar, and several local officials and dignitaries.



