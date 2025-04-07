Live
Devotees throng Shobha Yatra in Guntur
Sri Rama Utsava Samithi on Sunday conducted the ‘Shobha Yatra’ (A chariot carry idols of Sita, Rama, Lakshmana and Hanuman) which started at Sri Brindavan Gardens Venkateswara Swamy Temple connecting all the temples and passed through the main roads in Guntur city.
The aim of conducting the Shobha Yatra was to explain the significance of ideals of Lord Rama, significance of Sri Rama Navami, glory of Sri Rama Rajyam, the need to protect Hindu Sanatana Dharma and the need to unite Hindus. Irrespective of religion and caste, thousands of people participated in the procession. Guntur East MLA MD Naseer Ahmed, BJP State official spokesman Valluri Jaya Prakash Narayana, Saiva Peetham seer Siva Swamy, Ghazal Srinivas, Kamalananda Bharathi Swami and Lokesh Gupta were among those who participated.