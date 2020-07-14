DGP Gautam Sawang flags off Operation Muskan to help street Children from Coronavirus

Street Children's face, the central and state governments are taking many steps to enhance the freedom to the children as part of Operation Muskan. AP DGP Gautam Sawang on Tuesday launched Operation Muskan COVID-19, which aims to eradicate child labour. Speaking to media on the occasion, the DGP said that the government was paying special attention to control Coronavirus and help street Children from Coronavirus. "For the first time in the country, we have launched Operation Muskan covid-19," DGP said. With the aim to put smiles on the's face, the central and state governments are taking many steps to enhance the freedom to the children as part of. AP DGPon Tuesday launched Operation Muskan COVID-19, which aims to eradicate child labour. Speaking to media on the occasion, the DGP said that the government was paying special attention to control Coronavirus and help street Children from Coronavirus. "For the first time in the country, we have launched Operation Muskan covid-19," DGP said.

"As part of the program, the government would rescue those who roam the roads as child labourers and orphans at railway stations, bus stands and various factories," DGP added. The event was attended by Police, CID, Municipal, ICDS, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Childline and NGOs. The boys and girls would be conducted coronavirus tests after they are rescued under Operation Muskan covid-19. DGP Gautam Sawang further said that once they fully recover, the children will be admitted to rehabilitation centers and given free education.

Meanwhile, as per the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Tuesday, as many as 1916 new Covid-19 cases in the last twenty four hours. With this, the total number of cases in the state mounted to 33,019 and the death toll increased to 408 with ten in Anantapur, nine in West Godavari, five each in Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa three each in Kurnool and Prakasam and two in Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram.



