DGP Rajendranath Reddy talks tough on loan app operators

Vizianagaram: Director general of police (DGP) K Rajendranath Reddy said that the police department would act tough on loan apps which are luring, harassing and blackmailing people.

"We have been alerting the banks and are conducting awareness programme among public on the loan apps. However, people also should be cautious with the fake loan apps by not allowing sharing personal data," he said.

The DGP conducted a review with the police officials on crime, traffic, civil, law and orders issues at district police conference hall here on Monday. Law and order additional DG Ravisankar Ayyar, Visakha range DIG S Harikrishna, Vizianagaram SP Deepika Patil and other officers were present.

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said that the police department was taking stern action against those involved ganja smuggling by slapping Preventive Detention (PD) Act. "We are controlling the ganja cultivation by providing alternative crop seeds to tribals who are cultivating ganja in Agency.

We will be able to eradicate ganja cultivation and smuggling completely in the next three or four years, if the other states too act sternly against the smugglers like Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Rajendranath Reddy said that they would explore other income sources to divert the arrack manufacturers from the illegal activity. There is a plan to divert 3,400 families into other professions like small businesses, cattle and dairy activities, he said adding that the government would sanction loans through various agencies like SC, BC welfare corporations to them.