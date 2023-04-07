Dhananjayulu takes charge as Addl GM of SCR

Vijayawada (NTR district): R Dhananjayulu assumed charge as the Additional General Manager (AGM) of South Central Railway on Wednesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, according to a communique received from the DRM office here on Thursday. He belongs to Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of 1988 batch. Prior to the present assignment he worked as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM).

During his tenure as Principal Chief Operations Manager, SCR, he transported a record of 131.854 million tonnes of originating freight traffic from the Zone during the current financial year, which is the best ever performance in the history of the Zone.

Dhananjayulu has varied experience as policy maker and administrator in the areas of Railway Operations and Infrastructure Planning. He underwent training in Germany in the fields of Urban Traffic Management, Railway Management and Port Operations, Advanced Management Programme at ICLIF / Malaysia and INSEAD / Singapore, Port Management Training at APEC, Antwerp Port, Belgium Advanced Management Programme for Senior Railway officers at SDA Bocconi Business School, Milan, Italy.