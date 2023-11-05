Dharmana Krishnadas claims YSRCP govt. done good to people, seeks support to YS Jagan

Former minister Dharmana Krishnadas has expressed that the government will continue to support the poor and weaker sections of society.

Speaking at YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra under the auspices of Minister Seediri Appalaraju in Palasa of Srikakulam District. Krishnadas highlighted the various revolutionary decisions made by the YSRCP government.

He said government is in the process of establishing 17 new medical colleges, and the people have placed their trust in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Krishnadas called for the people to give a huge mandate for the YSRCP once again for the betterment of the state.

The eighth day of YSRCP Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra is going on in Srikakulam under the auspices of Seediri Appalaraju. The YSRCP leaders are taking the government schemes into the public and asking them to consider the good deed done by the current government before voting. The YSRCP is likely to launch special programs further as the general election for Andhra Pradesh are nearing.