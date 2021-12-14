Anantapur: The Union Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles had sanctioned just three handloom weavers' clusters at Puttaparthi, Dharmavaram and Uravakonda nine months ago. It had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for each cluster but the establishment of these clusters is yet to take off due to the lethargic attitude of state government. The Puttaparthi cluster will benefit 220 weavers, Dharmavaram 300 weavers and Uravakonda cluster 265 weavers.

The Department of Handlooms and Textiles had sent proposals for setting up 71 clusters but in the first phase only 3 clusters were sanctioned. The largest number of proposals went from Dharmavaram that is for 34 clusters but the former was sanctioned only one cluster. The weavers in the district are unhappy with the government just sanctioning mere 3 clusters when they demand for 71 clusters.

Dharmavaram weavers unhappy as Centre Okays just 3 clusters

Why do the government respond so miserly, asks Choudappa, a weaver in Dharmavaram who had been in the profession for five decades? When will the aspirations of thousands of weavers be realised, he demanded to know? During the past five decades nothing much has changed. No wonder many youths are leaving their ancestral trade in search of greener pastures, he added.

Weavers in the district are unhappy as the 3 clusters sanctioned nine months ago have not seen the light of the day. The office of Handlooms maintain that several hurdles had come in their way and had delayed the process. However, now efforts are being made to ground the clusters on a fast track basis.

AP Handloom Workers state secretary Chalapathi in a statement found fault with the Central government for doing injustice to the district by sanctioning a pittance to the district. Dharmavaram, the weavers' town, is given just one cluster, he lamented. He says the 3 clusters does not provide employment to even 1,000 weavers. The government must clear all proposals sent to it and create work for 1 lakh weavers, he added.