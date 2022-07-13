Dhawaleswaram gets inflow of 15.07 cusecs, officials alert flood affected areas

It has been raining heavily in Telugu states for a few days. In this context, the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management department has issued warnings. Due to heavy rains in the upstream states of AP, the Godavari river has increased.



The officials said that the current inflow and outflow at Dhawaleswaram is 15.07 lakh cusecs. G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary of AP Disasters Department has made it clear that the Godavari situation is being monitored from the state control room from time to time. To this extent, instructions are being given to the collectors of the flood affected districts.

Further, in the wake of heavy rains, a third danger warning is likely to be issued tomorrow. In this order, officials have been alerted in flood-affected zones. A total of 5 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams are working in the relief operations. Meanwhile, the officials have warned the people of the hinterland to be more alert.

Meanwhile, water level reached 56 feet at Pushpa Ghat in Rajahmundry and warnings were issued to the people of Lanka villages. Arrangements are being made to move them to safer places. On the other hand, officials estimate that the flow in Bhadrachalam will reach 64 feet at midnight today (July 13). This alerted the authorities and people of those areas have been evacuated to safe places. About 2 lakh people were affected due to Godavari floods.