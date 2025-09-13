Diarrhoea under control, claims Collector

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha said that diarrhoea cases in New Rajarajeswari Peta here are under control. However, he emphasised that the administration remains on high alert and is ensuring clean drinking water supply to every household.

Collector Dr Lakshmisha, along with Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra, inspected the medical camp at Care and Share Municipal School on Friday and reviewed the treatment of victims at New Government General Hospital (GGH). He also examined the drinking water supply system and door-to-door mineral water distribution process in Rajarajeswari Peta.

Dr Lakshmisha said that sufficient staff, medicines, and facilities are available to provide medical services, with special medical teams working round the clock. He explained that bacterial, viral, and fungal tests are being conducted to identify the root cause of the outbreak. Stating that diarrhoea is often caused by contaminated water, food, and poor hygiene, the Collector stressed the need for public awareness. He advised residents to drink only boiled and cooled water, wash and cook vegetables thoroughly, eat hot food, and wash hands with soap before meals, after meals, and after returning home from outside. As a precautionary measure, the tap water supply has been suspended, with fresh water provided through tankers and mineral water distributed door-to-door in bubble cans, he said. “There is no need to panic, but people must remain vigilant,” Dr Lakshmisha said. He urged pregnant women, children, and the elderly to take extra care. For assistance or information, residents can contact the Command Control Room at 91549 70454, he added.