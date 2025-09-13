Differently-abled need not worry about pension cuts: Collector

Chittoor: Collector Sumit Kumar on Friday clarified that eligible differently abled persons need not worry about reduction or cancellation of pensions, as every qualified beneficiary will continue receiving the NTR Social Security Pension.

Speaking at a grievance meeting with differently-abled persons at the PGRS hall in the Collectorate on Friday, he assured that the government is committed to the welfare of all sections of society.

He said that the re-assessment process is being conducted transparently with the involvement of doctors, hospital superintendents, DRDA staff, and proper videography. The Collector revealed that pensions for the fully disabled have been enhanced from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 15,000.

As part of the re-assessment drive, nearly 4,000 applications have been received, and each applicant will undergo health verification at designated assessment centers where officials, photographers, and videographers will be present.

He assured that complaints of irregularities would be addressed by ensuring that disability certificates carry the signatures of both doctors and hospital superintendents. Orthopaedic experts would also be present to assess disability percentage, and the entire process may be videographed where necessary.

Responding to grievances from associations of the differently-abled, he said that those who lost pensions despite being eligible will have their cases re-examined through the re-assessment.

“Those who are truly eligible will not lose their benefit. Pension will be sanctioned strictly as per government norms,” the Collector stressed. DRDA PD Sridevi, DMHO Sudharani, DCHO Dr Padmanjali, and other present.