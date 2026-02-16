Digital kiosks launched at Durga temple

Vijayawad: digital kiosks have been launched at Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri to facilitate hassle-free ticketing for devotees ahead of Maha Sivaratri. Executive Officer VK Seena Naik inspected the newly installed kiosks along with various development works and festival arrangements at the temple in Vijayawada on Sunday. The digital machines enable devotees to book tickets for darshan, prasadam, and other services independently. The kiosks have been installed at key locations, including the Kanaka Durga Nagar entrance, the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam lift area, and near the online counters. As part of the inspection, the EO reviewed arrangements at Durga Ghat on the banks of the Krishna River to ensure that devotees could take holy dip safely and without obstruction. Officials were instructed to maintain clear access and adequate safety measures at the bathing steps. To safeguard devotees’ health during the festival rush, the functioning of free medical camps set up within the temple premises was also examined.

Speaking on the occasion, EO Seena Naik said the temple administration had taken comprehensive measures to ensure that devotees experience a safe, orderly, and spiritually fulfilling Maha Sivaratri.