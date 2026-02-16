Ashish Gandhi stuns in raw, rugged look from ‘Danny’

After the critically acclaimed Natakam, actor Ashish Gandhi has once again teamed up with director Kalyanji Gogana for an intriguing new project titled Danny. The film, presented by Kolli Gopala Krishna, is produced under Rizwan Entertainment and Kalyanji Gogana Pictures, with Rizwan and Kushi jointly backing the project. The makers unveiled the title and first look on Valentine’s Day, instantly sparking strong buzz.

Carrying the striking tagline “Welcome to Love Jungle,” the title Danny hints at a wild, unconventional narrative where love is primal, intense, and unpredictable. The story appears to revolve around a protagonist driven by raw instincts and untamed emotions.

The first look poster has become a major talking point for its daring visual language. Ashish Gandhi is seen in a raw, unpolished avatar, featuring long hair, a thick beard, a sturdy physique, and a traditional mala around his neck. His closed-eye expression reflects a mix of intensity and surrender, adding mystery and depth to the character.

What truly grabs attention is the bold composition of the poster, which presents a provocative and unconventional visual that sets the tone for the film’s themes of dominance, sensuality, and wild energy. The imagery signals a rustic, mass-appeal narrative with a fearless cinematic approach.

The shoot of Danny is progressing rapidly, with post-production preparations underway. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. Adding creative depth, Rakendu Mouli has composed the music and penned the lyrics. With its striking first look, Danny is already shaping up as one of the year’s most unconventional and anticipated films.