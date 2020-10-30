Digital studio for farmers soon in Vijayawada

Amaravati: A digital studio will be started in Vijayawada to educate farmers on the latest research in agriculture, new varieties of crops and affiliated knowledge on regular basis, said Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kanna Babu while releasing the agriculture calendar (Vyavasaya Panchangam) for 2020-21 at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The minister said that with the help of the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, a seed village will be established to enable the farmers to produce quality seeds on their own.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aimed at bringing the new methods of agriculture to the farmers, which resulted in Rytu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK). The RBKs will turn into real knowledge centres for the farmers to learn about modern agriculture.

Referring to the proposed digital studio, the minister said that it will broadcast the latest technologies used in the agriculture, opinions of scientists and the latest crop varieties for the benefit of farmers. It will reach the farmers through RBKs.

Referring to the agriculture calendar formulated by the Agriculture University, he said that it will help the farmers in marketing techniques, seasonal cultivation, soil testing, new crop varieties and others. The calendar will be made available in all the 10,641 RBKs across the state.

Elaborating on the seed village, the minister said that the agriculture university was helping the government in the formation of the village where the farmers will be trained to prepare their own variety of seed.

Expressing concern over the heavy loss of crops due to the recent floods, the minister said that the assessment of the loss will be completed by October 31 and the details of the farmers who suffered loss will be reflected in the report.

Special chief secretary of agriculture Poonam Malakondaiah complimented the professors of the agriculture university in preparing the agriculture calendar which was in a simple language and easy for the farmers to understand.

University vice-chancellor Dr Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the university publishes the Vyavasaya Panchangam every year by Ugadi. This year it was delayed due to Covid, he said. Agriculture commissioner H Arun Kumar, Registrar Dr Trimurtulu, Dr Giridhar Krishna, scientist Guruva Reddy and others were present.