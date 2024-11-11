Direct payments assured for boatmen societies

Rajamahendravaram: Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu said that registered members of the boatmen society, recognised as empanelled suppliers.

Speaking at a training session held at the RDO office on Sunday, he addressed 90 boatmen society members on government guidelines, do’s and don’ts related to sand transactions.

He said that Boatmen Societies should play an active role in ensuring uninterrupted sand supply to meet construction demands.

He assured members that payment issues would no longer arise, as payments would be made directly into the societies’ bank accounts. To facilitate this, each society is to set up bank account scanners with QR codes at reach points. Each reach is expected to excavate between 1,000 to 2,000 metric tons of sand, with transparent practices required in queue maintenance, record-keeping, loading, and supervision at each site. He also instructed that the rate chart for payments to boatmen societies be prominently displayed at each reach and warned against any unauthorized additional charges.

District Mines Officer D Phani Bhushan Reddy, Rajamahendravaram RDO R Krishna Naik, Kovvur RDO Rani Sushmita, and Mines Officer Vignesh were also present.