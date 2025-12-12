Disciplinary action ordered against 25 employees of APSPDCL

Tirupati: APSPDCL CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti has ordered disciplinary action against 25 employees of various circles of the organisation, who faced allegations including corruption, ignoring instructions from senior officers, unauthorised work, negligence in duty, and violations of rules.

The officials subjected to action include one Executive Engineer (EE), five Deputy Executive Engineers (Deputy EE), 13 Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) /Assistant Engineers (AE), one Junior Engineer, one Line Inspector, one Line Man, two Assistant Line Men, and one Energy Assistant.

In Tirupati circle, Deputy EE D Vasanthaiah had two salary increments withheld cumulatively for giving unauthorised electricity connections. AEEs and other staff including VS Giri, S Mahaboob Basha, TD Lakshmipathi, N Radhakrishna, B Damodaram, and K Lokesh each had one increment withheld cumulatively for similar violations.

AEEs C Ravichandra Babu, M Mohan Rao, B Venkata Ramana, and Y Balagunnaiah were issued show cause notices for not following rules properly in Tirupati.

In Kurnool circle, Assistant Engineers Y Garjappa and N Maddileti received show cause notices for negligence in power supply restoration and line maintenance. Show cause notices were issued to Assistant Engineer MS Prasad and Assistant Lineman G Sambasiva in Tirupati circle for unauthorised line changes, negligence in equipment management, and corruption allegations, with three cumulative increments withheld.

In Kurnool, Deputy Executive Engineer D Khajavalli was served a show cause notice for unauthorised absence. Assistant Executive Engineer Y Siva Sankaraiah in Nellore was caught by the vigilance department, while R Viswashanthi Swaroop, Deputy EE in Kurnool, was ordered to explain posting critical messages against senior officials on social media.

Deputy Executive Engineer P Sankaraiah and Assistant Engineer B Mallikarjuna in Nellore were charged for incorrect recording of electrical equipment.

Assistant Engineer L Chalapathi in Tirupati received charges related to corruption in issuing agricultural electricity services. Junior Engineer V Venkateswarlu in Nellore is under investigation for corruption, unauthorised electricity connections to a granite factory, non-cancellation of defaulted connections under his wife’s name, and giving attendance to an absent watchman.

In Kadapa, Executive Engineer N Rajasekhar Reddy was asked to explain delays in filing a court case appeal. Deputy Executive Engineer K Hanja Nawaz Khan in Nellore was ordered to submit a report on unauthorized activities in a training center.

Three employee appeals against the disciplinary measures have been rejected, and investigations are ongoing for other cases. After completion of all inquiries, appropriate disciplinary actions will be enforced to maintain accountability within the organization.