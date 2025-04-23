Live
Disciplined living with environmental awareness is need of the hour: TTD Addl EO
SPMVV, SVU mark Earth Day with tree plantation, green pledges
Tirupati: To raise environmental awareness, the Research and Development wing of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and Science City of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati, jointly organised an Earth Day programme on Tuesday. The green initiative involved planting neem, mango, tamarind, amla, and copper pod trees on the SPMVV campus.
In his address, TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary stressed the interconnectedness of all life with the Earth. He highlighted the environmental toll of unchecked industrial development since the Industrial Revolution, noting a 50 percent rise in carbon emissions. He urged students to lead by example through disciplined living and environmental responsibility.
SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma encouraged the audience to take small, committed steps towards saving nature, emphasising that even modest efforts could lead to transformative change. Venkateswarlu, CEO of Kesineni Science City, proposed establishing a science park at SPMVV.
Environmental activist Sivaji highlighted the moral responsibility of citizens to preserve the dignity and future of the Earth. Members of Save Soil NGO, including M Damodaram Naidu, P Markandeyulu Reddy, and Vijay Kumar Naidu, participated in the event, along with former SV University Vice Chancellor Prof R Ramana Murthy and R&D Dean Prof R Usha.
Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) held its own Earth Day celebrations, with impassioned speeches and student participation. SVU Vice Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao raised concerns over growing environmental degradation and the harmful effects of excessive chemical fertiliser use. Elsewhere, Divyaramam walkers in Srihari Colony held a plantation drive, planting saplings including the fragrant ‘Meredu’ spice plant.