Display Yantra Seva data at RBKs: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the entire data relating to YSR Yantra Seva should be displayed at Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in the form of posters in a way that farmers could understand about the availability and utility.

During a review on agriculture and allied fields at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday, the Chief Minister said all the implements to be made available to farmers and their utility should be displayed in a comprehensive manner at all RBKs. The implements should be distributed taking RBK as a unit and the state is spending Rs 910 crore. Construction of collection centres and cold storage rooms within the vicinity of RBKs should be expedited, the Chief Minister said, adding that construction of godowns at RBKs should also be speeded up.

The self-help schemes should be continued for sustained economic development under Cheyutha. By distributing cattle, milk production and economic activity would increase which will lead to empowerment of women, he said, adding that the officials should ensure that women are economically benefitted by the tie-up with Amul and Allana.

Reviewing the Amul project, he said Amul has procured 419.51 lakh litre milk and paid Rs 179.65 crore to 2,34,548 women farmers who received an additional amount of Rs 179.65 crore. This has made other dairies to increase the procurement price which was translated into an additional income of Rs 2,020.46 crore to farmers.

In the coming two months, Amul would start operations in 1,359 more villages. Amul has been procuring 1.03 lakh litre milk daily and Chittoor Dairy should be revived at the earliest, he said.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister to reduce the role of millers and bring in transparency to benefit the farmers, the officials said the civil supplies department has framed the guidelines for paddy procurement. Volunteers would take part in paddy procurement for which they would be given incentives. The Chief Minister said that SOPs (standard operating procedures) should be prepared in a flawless manner.

As per the data given by officials, distribution of agriculture implements in 6,525 of the 10,750 RBKs has been completed. In 391of the 1,615 cluster level CHCs (community hiring centres) harvesters and other implements worth Rs 690.87 crore were distributed, of which Rs 240.67 crore is the subsidy component.

In the remaining RBKs, action plan in is in place for 2022-23 and about 7 lakh people will be getting implements and other tools. About 80 per cent of the beneficiaries are SC, ST BC, Minorities farmers and in scheduled areas, ST farmers are being given priority.

The officials also said that works on Phase 1 of Juvvaladinne, Machilipatnam, and Nizampatnam fishing harbours are going on at a brisk pace.

Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyalanaidu, ministers K Nageswara Rao, S Appalaraju, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and other officials were present.