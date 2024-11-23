Dispose dump yard garbage in 3 months: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD EO J Shyamala Rao along with Additional EO CH Venkaiah Chaudhary inspected several areas of Tirumala on Friday. They inspected dumping yard at Kakumanu Dibba near Gogarbham Reservoir and directed the officials to take steps to remove garbage accumulated there, within three months.

Later speaking to the media, the EO said that arrangements are being made to remove one lakh metric tonnes of garbage accumulated in Tirumala since 30 years. He said steps will be taken to prevent stench from the accumulated garbage and action will be taken as per the solid waste management regulations. He said that they have discussed with Tirupati Municipality officials to move garbage from Tirumala dumping yard and the municipal officials have already visited the dumping yard.

At Papaninashanam, EO Syamala Rao inspected toilets, changing rooms and parking areas and gave suggestions to the officials. He also directed forest officials to develop parks, to repaint sign boards in Papavinasanam. At PAC, the EO inaugurated Central Locker Allocation at Pilgrim Accommodation Complex-3.