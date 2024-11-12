Dist administration wants to resolve public grievances effectively

Tirupati: The district administration has been focusing on resolving public grievances efficiently through the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), held every Monday at the Collectorate. Led by district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal and other officials, the programme provides a direct platform for citizens to present their issues to authorities without any hesitation.

Officials received a total of 184 grievances this Monday. The administration ensured adequate drinking water facilities for the attendees and carefully listened to each petitioner’s concerns. The grievances ranged from local infrastructure needs to administrative issues and officials assured prompt resolution. Each petitioner is made to sit comfortably before the officials to enable them present the problem without any fear or tension. This initiative is helping the senior citizens and physically disabled persons in particular.

The Collector emphasised that every grievance should be addressed within the designated timeframe, with priority given to ensure quality and effective solutions. He instructed that cases should not need reopening and directed officials to give special attention to any cases that do require follow-up. “We aim to ensure every grievance is resolved comprehensively and satisfactorily so that people do not need to return with the same issue”, Dr Venkateswar stated.

To streamline the process, the district-level and mandal-level officials, including RDOs, Tahsildars and MPDOs, participated in the grievance redressal meeting via video conference held by the Collector, enabling real-time discussions and virtual resolutions. The District Collector, along with Joint Collector Shubham Bansal monitored the progress of grievance resolutions and to address pending issues.

Highlighting the State government’s commitment to the PGRS initiative, Dr Venkateswar urged division and mandal officials to examine each grievance at the grassroots level, ensuring solutions are provided within the designated timeframe. He also instructed that all grievances, not only those raised on Mondays but also daily grievances, be recorded online for efficient tracking and monitoring.