Distribute PMJAY cards by next Thursday: Collector

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao directed the officials concerned to complete the Pradhana Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) cards distribution by next Thursday. Inspecting the village, ward secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) at Banavasi and Urban and Rural layouts at Yemmiganur on Friday, he called upon people to shun myths regarding the Jagananna resurvey works as the government was conducting them in a prestigious manner. He ordered the staff to hand over the PMJAY cards to all by next Thursday after collecting the details through the volunteers. If they have any doubts, then they can get it clarified through the deputy tahsildar, who was appointed as mobile magistrate.

He also ordered the revenue staff to minutely pursue the resurvey appeals. He later visited the Rythu Bharosa Kendra and enquired about the data feeding process with the agriculture department staff. He also enquired the quantity of seeds distributed and where the details have been registered. He also directed the staff for early completion of EKYC. He also enquired about the status of Jagananna house constructions in Yemmiganur rural and urban areas with the Housing department Deputy Engineer (DE). The DE has said that they have sanctioned 160 houses in Yemmiganur rural area. Of them 82 are at basement level, 2 roof level, 4 roof concrete, 3 completed and 69 are yet to start. He further said that 1,158 houses were sanctioned in urban areas. Of the 1,158, 770 are at basement level, 6 at roof concrete, 5 completed and 371 are yet to be grounded.





The collector ordered the housing department staff to take steps for the early grounding of houses. The panchayat department staff was ordered to prepare proposals for laying of approach roads to the layouts. He also instructed the officials to provide basic amenities to the houses completed in all respects. Yemmiganur tahsildar Jayanna, Municipal Commissioner Gangi Reddy, housing and Municipal department officials accompanied the collector.



