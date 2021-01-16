District Collector Samuel Anand Kumar to inaugurate vaccination at GGH Guntur today

Guntur: District administration is making all the arrangements to administer first phase of Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The district Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar will inaugurate the Covid-19 vaccination at GGH in Guntur city on Saturday morning. He directed the DMHO Dr J Yasmin to coordinate with the officers concerned for administering the vaccine.

In a statement, he said the officials have identified 31 sites in the district for administering the vaccine covering all the Assembly constituencies in the district. As many as 36 private hospitals were identified for administering the vaccine. For second phase, 114 session sites were identified for administering the vaccine. He informed that all secretariats in the district would be covered for third phase Covid-19 vaccination for frontline workers working in municipalities, Panchayat Raj,revenue and police department. The district has received 43,500 doses of vaccine for administering in the first phase.

He informed that all the Covid-19 vaccination inauguration sites were monitored by 13 programme officers.

He directed Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni,Guntur Urban SP RN Ammi Reddy to provide necessary security at 31 vaccination centres identified in the district.He directed the ICDS project director to spare services of Anganwadi workers for this programme which will run for more than six months. He said the mandal-level task force committee is responsible for smooth administering the vaccination.