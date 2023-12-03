District Judge inspects Central Prison, interacts with prisoners

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairperson and District Judge Gandham Sunitha inspected the Central Prison at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday.



She inspected the prison hospital and the medical facilities. She spoke to the medical staff of the prison hospital and enquired about the health conditions of the prisoners. She inspected the kitchen and examined the standards followed in the preparation of food items. The District Judge also visited the skill development centre run for the prisoners. She interacted with the inmates undergoing training in welding and other trades.

She said that this training will be very helpful and enable them to earn their livelihood after the completion of the sentence. District Judge talked to the prisoners to learn about their problems.

She also spoke to the para-legal volunteers appointed by the DLSA. They were advised to inform every prisoner about the free legal services available to them and bring their problems to the notice of DLSA.

The District Judge also visited the special women prison and inspected the facilities there. She also interacted with the women prisoners. She later had lunch with the prisoners.