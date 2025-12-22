Modi govt trying to scrap MGREGA in guise of renaming, fumes Hooda

Hyderabad : CongressMP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda on Sunday alleged that the Modi government is attempting to gradually abolish the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) and snatch the livelihoods of nearly 13 crore poor people across the country.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, along with TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Hooda said MNREGA acted as a lifeline for the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He recalled that under the UPA government, the scheme was fully funded by the Centre, ensuring employment security for rural households. He alleged that the BJP government is now trying to shift the financial burden onto the states while centralising control.

“Earlier, states and Gram Panchayats had the authority to decide the number of workdays. Now the Centre wants to control everything without releasing adequate funds,” he said, adding that Gram Panchayats are being stripped of their powers.

Hooda claimed that while the Centre retains authority over the scheme, it is deliberately delaying or denying funds to states, indicating a move to dismantle MNREGA step by step.

He further accused the BJP of politicising welfare schemes and changing the names of programmes introduced during the Indira Gandhi era. “The country follows the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, but the BJP is erasing his legacy by renaming schemes,” he alleged.

Referring to the National Herald case, Hooda said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were harassed out of political vendetta. “Despite repeated attempts by the ED and CBI based on a private complaint, the courts did not even register an FIR. Ultimately, truth prevailed,” he said.