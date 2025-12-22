City police issue home security advisory ahead of festive season

Hyderabad: Withthe onset of the festive season comprising Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti, many residents are expected to travel out of the city to their hometowns and holiday destinations. In view of this, the City Police issued an advisory on Sunday, urging the public to stay safe during celebrations.

According to police, during these festival periods, houses left locked and unattended are more vulnerable to theft and other property-related crimes. For the public safety and crime prevention, the Police advised citizens to follow the measures to safeguard their homes and properties while they are away during the festivities.

Police urged citizens to inform the nearest police station about travel and tentative return dates. “Based on this information, police patrol teams will keep a specific watch on such houses, and in general, on all locked premises noticed during routine patrolling. Also, request a trusted neighbour, relative, or friend to periodically check the house and immediately inform the police in case of any suspicious activity or signs of forced entry,” said K Shilpavalli, DCP Central Zone.

Additionally, apartment residents are advised to notify their association, security staff, or watchman regarding their absence. Restrict the access of domestic helpers, drivers, gardeners, or other service staff to the house during your absence, if not required.

Avoid leaving house keys, access codes, or sensitive information with servants unless absolutely necessary. If any servant or service staff is aware of the access codes or safe place to keep keys, ensure locks and access codes are changed as a precautionary measure.

Police urged to secure all doors, windows, grills, ventilators and balconies before leaving. Install or activate security systems such as CCTV cameras, alarm systems, motion-sensor lights, or video doorbells wherever feasible. Ensure adequate external lighting around entry points to deter unauthorised access. Park vehicles inside the premises where possible, lock them properly, and use additional anti-theft devices if available.

The DCP said the citizens to avoid visible indicators that the house is unoccupied, such as newspapers, milk packets, courier deliveries, or garbage accumulation outside the house. Use timers for lights or other electrical devices to give the appearance of occupancy.

Shilpavalli urged the citizens not to leave large amounts of cash, jewellery, or important documents at home; use bank lockers or other secure arrangements. “Never leave spare keys in predictable hiding places such as flower pots, shoe racks, or meter boxes. Refrain from sharing travel plans, live locations, or real-time updates on social media platforms until after returning home.” Police patrol teams will intensify surveillance in residential areas, keeping a general watch on locked houses and paying special attention to houses whose occupants have informed the police of their absence, added the DCP.

Citizens are requested to remain alert and promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or activities by dialing 100 or contacting the nearest police station. The police seek the cooperation of all residents in maintaining a safe and secure environment during the festive season. Collective vigilance and timely information can significantly help in preventing property-related offences.