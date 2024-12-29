Live
- Student groups demand action on pending fee reimbursements
- NTR Bharosa pensions to be distributed on Dec 31: Collector Venkateswar
- Bhamini block tops in south India in Niti Aayog index
- Farmers decry collection of excess paddy by millers
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th Dec 2024
- Time to adopt new lifestyle resolutions
- An appeal to TTD
- GM carries out inspection at key railway facilities
- Congress turning a pariah in oppn bloc
- Dr Singh’s integrity & services unparalleled
Just In
District-level science fair on January 4
As part of the South India Science Fair (SISF-2025), the district-level competition cum science fair is scheduled to take place on January 4 at Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajamahendravaram
District-level science fair on Jan 4
Rajamahendravaram: As part of the South India Science Fair (SISF-2025), the district-level competition cum science fair is scheduled to take place on January 4 at Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajamahendravaram, according to District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao.
This district-level science fair will be conducted with the support of the Visweswaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru.
Students from Grades 8, 9 and 10 in government schools are eligible to participate by presenting projects in various categories such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Earth and Space Sciences, Environmental Science, Engineering, Biosciences/Biochemistry and Computer Science.
Participants may compete individually or in groups. In the individual category, one student and one teacher can participate, while in the group category, two students and one teacher are allowed.
Teachers can also participate separately in a dedicated category. Schools must conduct competitions at the school and mandal levels, and the best projects from the mandal level will proceed to the district science fair. The top exhibits selected at the district level will then advance to the State-level competition.
The DSEO emphasised that the projects should address contemporary societal issues, exhibit innovation and inspire logical thinking. Only working models will be accepted for the exhibition, and using thermocol sheets for project models is strictly prohibited. For more details, participants can contact district science officer GVNS Nehru.