District-level science fair on January 4

District-level science fair on Jan 4

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the South India Science Fair (SISF-2025), the district-level competition cum science fair is scheduled to take place on January 4 at Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajamahendravaram, according to District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao.

This district-level science fair will be conducted with the support of the Visweswaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru.

Students from Grades 8, 9 and 10 in government schools are eligible to participate by presenting projects in various categories such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Earth and Space Sciences, Environmental Science, Engineering, Biosciences/Biochemistry and Computer Science.

Participants may compete individually or in groups. In the individual category, one student and one teacher can participate, while in the group category, two students and one teacher are allowed.

Teachers can also participate separately in a dedicated category. Schools must conduct competitions at the school and mandal levels, and the best projects from the mandal level will proceed to the district science fair. The top exhibits selected at the district level will then advance to the State-level competition.

The DSEO emphasised that the projects should address contemporary societal issues, exhibit innovation and inspire logical thinking. Only working models will be accepted for the exhibition, and using thermocol sheets for project models is strictly prohibited. For more details, participants can contact district science officer GVNS Nehru.