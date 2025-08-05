Live
District-level Yoga tournament-cum-selections on Aug 11
Kurnool: The District Yoga Association has announced that district-level Yoga Tournament-cum-Selection trials will be held on August 11 at Yoga Hall in the Outdoor Stadium.
In a statement issued on Monday, district president Avinash Shetty and secretary Muniswamy stated that the event is being organised to select participants to represent Kurnool district in the upcoming 50th State-level Sub-Junior and Senior Yoga Championships, scheduled to be held in West Godavari district in August last week.
The selection trials will be conducted across various age categories—8–10, 10–12, 12–14, 14–16, 16–18, 18–21, 21–25, 25–30, 30–35, 35–45, and above 45 years—for boys, girls, men, and women. The tournament is expected to draw participation from across the district, providing a platform for yoga practitioners to showcase their skills and gain an opportunity to compete at State-level.
Interested participants can attend the selection trials directly by paying an entry fee of Rs 50. The organisers have advised all competitors to report on time and carry necessary identification and personal equipment. For additional details, participants may contact the organizers at 7732089440.