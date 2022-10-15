District working president of BC Welfare Assn appointed

Visakhapatnam: The problems faced by the BCs would be brought to the officials concerned and steps would be taken to work towards the development of BCs, said V Raju Goud, who was newly appointed as Visakhapatnam district working president of the National BC Welfare Association. At a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Friday, Raju Goud received the appointment letter.

Speaking on the occasion, BC leader D Kumara Swamy said the community would launch more programmes under the leadership of Raju Goud. Further, Raju Goud said he would work towards resolving the issues of BCs in accordance with the aspirations of the founder of the association and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah.