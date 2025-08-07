Divine umbrella festival held

Tirumala: The annual Chatrasthapanotsavam fete was observed at Srivari Padalu in Narayanagiri hillock at Tirumala on Wednesday.

As a part of it, a new umbrella was installed on the highest peak point of Narayanagiri, amidst Veda mantras chanting and special pujas were offered to the divine feet by the team of religious staff. Later, devotees were allowed for darshan. Temple officials were also present.