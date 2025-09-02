DMHO issues guidelines on ART and surrogacy clinics

Kurnool: District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Shanthi Kala on Monday issued a detailed statement regarding Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and surrogacy clinics, outlining the regulatory framework and mandatory requirements.

She noted that ART procedures such as In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and surrogacy have become significant advancements in addressing infertility.

India, with its advanced medical facilities, has emerged as a global hub for these services.

However, strict ethical, legal, and social norms are in place under the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021.

According to the DMHO, all ART clinics and banks must be registered with the National Registry.

Clinics are categorised into Level 1, which provide basic services like IUI, and Level 2, which handle advanced procedures such as IVF and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).

The Act makes registration, quality standards, patient consent, screening, and proper record maintenance mandatory, while prohibiting the sale of gametes and embryos. She emphasised that adherence to ethical practices and integration of ART services into the public health system are crucial for ensuring transparency and patient safety.

Dr Shanthi Kala further informed that fertility centres and surrogacy clinics must apply online through the ART National Portal and submit applications along with required documents to the District Medical and Health Office.

These applications will be reviewed by the district-level inspection team, and registration certificates will be issued only after approval from the district committee.

The certificates will be valid for five years and subject to renewal. The DMHO cautioned that inspections would be conducted regularly and that any centres found violating the norms would face action under the law.