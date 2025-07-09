DMHO reviews performance of ASHA workers

Kurnool: A comprehensive ASHA review meeting was held at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Stantonpuram, Kurnool, on Tuesday.

The meeting was graced by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr P Shantikala, who reviewed the performance of ASHA workers and emphasised key agenda items aligned with the ASHA Day initiatives.

Dr Shantikala stressed the importance of timely data uploads on the ASHA app, including eligible couple services, distribution of iron and Vitamin A supplements, and neonatal care services. She also directed health workers to raise awareness about temporary family planning methods and ensure that the public is well-informed about free urban health services.

Citizens visiting the OP section should be encouraged to bring their Aadhaar and phone numbers for proper documentation. Additionally, she instructed staff to expedite the NCD 3.0 survey on non-communicable diseases.

Highlighting the Dengue Prevention Month (July 1–31), the DMHO called for awareness sessions at urban health centres and ward levels. She also emphasised the need for timely haemoglobin testing among pregnant women to detect anemia, followed by iron tablet distribution, iron sucrose injections, and, if necessary, referral to government hospitals for blood transfusions. The meeting was attended by DPMO Dr Uma, DPO Vijayaraju, biologist Venkateswarlu, Medical Officer Dr. Mounika, along with several health workers and ASHA facilitators.