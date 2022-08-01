Do we have to develop roads for TDP supporters?

Narasaraopet (Palnadu District): Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu faced protest during 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme at SC Colony in Rajupalem mandal of Palnadu district on Monday.

During his visit, a differently abled woman questioned the Minister that she is not getting pension though she applied for it under YSR Pension Kanuka three years ago. She complained that she has been making rounds to ward secretariat for pension, but of no use.

When Minister Ambati Rambabu asked the officials reason for not sanctioning pension to her, the officials replied that the applicant has four electricity meters in her house.

When the Minister was leaving from there without giving any reply to the differently abled woman, she expressed ire on YSRCP government and Minister Ambati Rambabu for not sanctioning pension. She criticised that the YSRCP government did nothing during the last three years and cheating the people.

It came to know that police officials took the mobiles of the media people and deleted photos and videos of the woman's protest recorded by them.

Minister Ambati Rambabu went to a house in another street and asked whether they were getting benefits under welfare schemes. He explained the welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government.

When a person asked the Minister to develop the road, the Minister's followers informed that he belongs to TDP. Minister Rambabu reportedly said, 'Do we have to develop roads for TDP followers?'