Doc sacked for demanding bribe to issue disability certificate

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav ordered immediate dismissal of a government doctor who demanded a bribe to issue a disability certificate for a mentally-challenged girl. The incident, which took place in April 2022 at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in YSR Kadapa district, involved a paediatric psychiatrist who allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the girl’s father.

The father, unable to pay the full amount, pleaded to offer Rs 5,000 and later agreed to arrange Rs 7,000. However, the doctor insisted on the full Rs 10,000 within two days. Left with no options, the father lodged a complaint during a Spandana grievance redressal programme conducted by the district collector. Following the complaint, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was tasked with investigating the matter.

Based on witness statements and documentary evidence, the ACB confirmed the bribery allegations in its April 2025 report. As the doctor was a contractual employee, the ACB recommended immediate action against him. Condemning the doctor’s unethical conduct, especially in exploiting a vulnerable family, minister Yadav issued orders for his termination.