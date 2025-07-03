Doctors advised to provide better services to patients

Eluru: District collector K Vetriselvi has instructed the doctors and medical staff to work responsibly in line with the government’s aspirations to provide better medical services to the poor. She chaired the Eluru District Government General Hospital Development Committee meeting held at Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar, Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar, hospital medical officers and committee members participated.

The collector who is also chairperson of the committee said that steps are being taken to identify the main problems in the Eluru District Government Hospital and make it a best hospital by solving them.

Proposals should be sent to the government for the establishment of a cardiology department in the hospital, and for the appointment of doctors in radiology departments such as ultrasound scanning and 2D echo, so that the services of doctors can be used on a temporary basis without any disruption to public services.

She said the construction work of the government medical college should be expedited. The collector warned that action will be taken against staff, who are negligent in providing medical services to the public.

MP Mahesh Kumar said that doctors and medical staff should work to provide better services to the poor in government hospitals.

He said they are ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure for the hospital, and the staff should work responsibly and accountable so that no death occurs due to lack of medical services.

MLA Chanti said that as public representatives, they will provide full support to provide more facilities to patients at the Eluru District Government Hospital, and will provide assistance and cooperation to make the district hospital the best in the district in terms of medical services.

Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar said that there is a need to increase the number of beds in the maternity ward.

He said that there are no ambulances available in the hospital to transport patients to places like Vijayawada in times of emergency, and he wanted to take steps to make the ambulances available 24 hours a day.

District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Shashidhar, District Hospital Services Coordinator Dr Paul Satish, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malini, Red Cross Society Eluru Branch Chairman Dr MBSV Prasad, members of the District Hospital Development Committee, medical officers and officials from various departments of the hospital were present.