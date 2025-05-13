  • Menu
Donation to Operation Sindoor martyrs

TIRUPATI: In a laudable gesture, city-based automobile dealers association president G Prudvi donated Rs 3.15 lakhs to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor. Prudvi handed over the demand draft of Rs 3.15 lakhs to district Collector Dr. Venkateswar to in his office in the collectorate on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said he contributed the amount as a token of his respect and gratitude to the martyr army men involved in operation Sindoor.

