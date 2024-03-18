Don’t believe Congress and YSRCP

Chilakaluripeta: Contrary to the expectation of the crowds and leaders, Modi did not refer to Amaravati or disinvestment of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant nor did he make any strong remarks against the YSRCP.

The Prime Minister only made a few references to the YSRCP government. He said the ministers in the present government were competing with each other in corruption.

Asking people not to commit the mistake of thinking that the Congress was fighting against YSRCP, Modi said both were two sides of the same coin. He called upon people not to believe them or vote for them. The leaders of both parties belong to the same family and it was their game-plan to split the anti-incumbency votes so that YSRCP can benefit. He said people should understand that both Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been fighting for the people for long and hence it was time to bring the NDA alliance to power in the state as well, he added.