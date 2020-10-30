Don't fall into BJP trap, Jagan told : MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar

Rajamahendravaram: Former Congress MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that BJP government at the Centre will do injustice to the state if Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fears about his cases pending in courts.

Speaking to media at Dharmam Chara community hall here on Thursday, Arun Kumar said that there was difference between Jagan's cases and state interests. He said that Opposition parties were saying that Jagan would go to jail for his case. If it happens, then one of his party leaders may become Chief Minister, he added.

He wondered how can Jagan continue in politics for three decades as he wished if he neglects Polavaram project, which was also dream of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Arun Kumar asked Jagan not to fall into the trap of the BJP government, which was playing a mind game. If the state government was lenient on Polavaram project, he said he would file a case in apex court.

He further asked the government to file an affidavit in Supreme Court, relating to a writ petition filed by Congress leader Dr K V P Ramachandra Rao. Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu was defeated in the last elections because he cheated the people and Jagan should not do it, he said.