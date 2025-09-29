"Don’t Miss a Beat” emphasizes active heart care: Dr Prabhakar Reddy

Kurnool: World Heart Day 2025 is being observed globally with the theme “Don’t Miss a Beat.” This year’s theme underscores the importance of proactive heart health, reminding everyone that every heartbeat matters and that sustainable, small steps in daily life can help prevent premature cardiovascular diseases. It also serves as a call to action, encouraging people to stay alert to warning signs and seek timely medical care to safeguard their heart health.

Explaining the significance of this year’s theme, Dr. Chinta Prabhakar Reddy, MS, MCh, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Government General Hospital, Kurnool, said that heart disease continues to be a leading cause of death worldwide, but many of these cases are preventable with awareness and lifestyle modifications.

“The message "Don’t Miss a Beat" has four key elements,” Dr. Reddy stated:

1. Awareness: The theme calls on individuals not to neglect heart health and to stay informed about symptoms that could indicate early heart disease, such as chest discomfort, fatigue, irregular heartbeat, and shortness of breath.

2. Proactive Care: It emphasizes the importance of taking timely action through regular health check-ups, monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, and following up with healthcare professionals to prevent complications.

3. Impact of Lifestyle Choices: Dr. Reddy highlighted that even small, consistent changes in daily habits—such as eating a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and effectively managing stress—can significantly improve cardiovascular health over time.

4. Every Beat Counts: The theme reinforces that every heartbeat is precious. Protecting the heart today means ensuring a healthier, longer life tomorrow.

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases and to promote preventive measures. This year’s message encourages individuals, families, and communities to take small yet meaningful steps toward heart health and to recognize that prevention begins with personal responsibility.

Dr. Reddy concluded with a powerful reminder: “Each heartbeat is a gift. By not missing a beat, we can all play a role in reducing the burden of heart disease and ensuring a healthier future.”

The observance of World Heart Day 2025 serves as a timely reminder for everyone to prioritize heart health, adopt preventive practices, and respond quickly to warning signs — truly making every beat count.