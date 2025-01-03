Double-decker metro getting ready to roll in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada: The state government is getting ready for metro rail projects in both Vijayawada and Visakha-patnam cities.

The review meeting on the issue of funds for the metro rail project held by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the state Secretariat on Thursday, approved the double-decker metro system project for an extent of 66 km in Vijayawada and for 76.9 km long in Visakhapatnam. The managing director of Metro, Ramakrishna Reddy, made a detailed presentation on the metro rail project.

The Chief Minister discussed the system of funding of the metro rail as per the provisions of the policy adopted in 2017 and said that before this came into existence, there was no system of 100 per cent Central funding for the metro rail projects.

Chandrababu clearly mentioned that after the new policy came into existence in 2017, the Centre will pay 100 per cent equity and the 16-km-long metro rail has been taken up by the Union Urban Development and the railway departments at a cost of Rs 8,565 crore.

Pointing out that metro rail project is clearly proposed for Andhra Pradesh even in the State Reorganisation Act, the Chief Minister felt that either as per the provisions of the Reorganisa-tion Act or as per the policy adopted in 2017, the Centre will have to extend all kinds of assis-tance for the metro rail in the State. He also said that he will soon hold discussions with the Centre towards this effect.

A decision has already been taken to take up the metro rail project both in Vijayawada and Vi-sakhapatnam on a double-decker system, particularly where the metro rail has to pass through national and state highways.

In the first phase this double-decker system in Visakhapatnam will be for 15 km from Madhurawada to Thatichetlapalem and for another four km from Gajuwaka to Visakha Steel Plant.

Similarly, in Vijayawada. this double-decker system will be for 4.7-km-long from Ramavarap-padu Ring Road to Nidamanuru.

Since this system is already in existence in different metro cities in the country, the State Government has decided to implement the same here too.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the necessary discussions with the Cen-tre soon and launch the metro rail works both in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam at the earli-est possible. He is keen that the metro rail should come into operation at least in the next four years.

Ministers P Narayana, BC Janardhan Reddy and officers were present.