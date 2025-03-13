Live
- Udandapur Reservoir oustees assured of fair rehabilitation package
- IPS officers’ suspension extended for six months
- Endowments officials inspect Jogulamba temple amid allegation of mismanagement
- ‘Pending bills for village panchayats must be cleared immediately: Sarpanches
- Blitzkrieg begins at PB Siddhartha
- US flays India’s 150% alcohol tariff amid trade concerns
- Farmers urged to focus on floriculture for profits
- Officials brace to meet MGNREGS targets
- Poor urged to make use of addl financial help
- ‘Conduct’ digital crop survey accurately
Dr Nagalakshmi to head CII-Vijayawada Zone
Vijayawada: Dr V Nagalakshmi has been appointed as chairperson of the Vijayawada Zone of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Abhinav Kotagiri...
Vijayawada: Dr V Nagalakshmi has been appointed as chairperson of the Vijayawada Zone of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Abhinav Kotagiri will be the vice-chairman.
The CII Vijayawada organised its annual meeting here on Wednesday.
G Murali Krishna, vice-chairman of CII-AP announced the new office-bearers of CII Vijayawada Zone for 2025-26.
Dr V Nagalakshmi is the managing director of IMIS Pharmaceuticals, a company which is into manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines for over 90 years.
She holds a doctorate degree in pharmacy and her expertise is in bridging traditional knowledge with technical inputs.
Abhinav Kotagiri has been elected as the vice-chairman for CII Vijayawada Zone.
Abhinav is vice-president and chief data centre delivery officer at Pi Datacentre.
Pi Datacentre is by far India’s first greenfield and world’s 4th largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Datacentre,along with being one of the leading service providers of Multi-Cloud, AI and Managed Services.
Abhinav is a graduate in Electrical Engineering with 17 years of experience.