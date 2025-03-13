Dr Nagalakshmi to head CII-Vijayawada Zone

Vijayawada: Dr V Nagalakshmi has been appointed as chairperson of the Vijayawada Zone of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Abhinav Kotagiri will be the vice-chairman.

The CII Vijayawada organised its annual meeting here on Wednesday.

G Murali Krishna, vice-chairman of CII-AP announced the new office-bearers of CII Vijayawada Zone for 2025-26.

Dr V Nagalakshmi is the managing director of IMIS Pharmaceuticals, a company which is into manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines for over 90 years.

She holds a doctorate degree in pharmacy and her expertise is in bridging traditional knowledge with technical inputs.

Abhinav Kotagiri has been elected as the vice-chairman for CII Vijayawada Zone.

Abhinav is vice-president and chief data centre delivery officer at Pi Datacentre.

Pi Datacentre is by far India’s first greenfield and world’s 4th largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Datacentre,along with being one of the leading service providers of Multi-Cloud, AI and Managed Services.

Abhinav is a graduate in Electrical Engineering with 17 years of experience.