Dr Saleem Basha honoured

Vijayawada: YV Rao Siddhartha College of Education recently hosted a grand ceremony to recognise and reward outstanding educators.

Dr Saleem Basha, a distinguished figure from Anantapur, was conferred with the prestigious Best Principal award.

With over three decades of dedicated service to education, Dr Basha’s achievements are noteworthy.

He has previously been recognised with esteemed awards such as the Guru Puraskar, Teacher’s Jewel, and Best Teacher.

During the ceremony, Dr Basha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his mentors, parents, and supporters, emphasizing the motivational impact of such accolades.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including Professor Ramesh Babu, Professor Swaroopa Rani, Professor Ravi Kumar, Dr Prasad Babu, and Dr Bavi Shetty Ramesh.

The ceremony also included a felicitation ceremony for teachers from various districts, acknowledging their contributions to the field of education.