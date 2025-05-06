Live
Drama festival concludes
Aspart of the centenary celebrations of Boppana Anjaneyulu, an ardent art lover and theatre promoter, a three-day drama festival was organised from May 2 to 4 at Movva village near Kuchipudi.
“My father Boppana Anjaneyulu was an ordinary man with an extraordinary love for theatre. He dedicated himself to promoting drama to the best of his abilities. After moving from Movva to Hyderabad, he continued his efforts to support theatre,” said Boppana Narasimha Rao (Bujji), his son. “To honour his memory, I have organised drama festivals in several places including Anakapalle, Nuzvid, Vijayawada, Guntur, and now finally at Movva,” Narasimha Rao added. The final leg of the drama festival featured eight playlets: “Vidakulu Kavali”, “Danta Vedantam”, “Dondu Donde”, “Hakku”, “Maa Intlo Mahabharatam”, “Cheekati Puvvu”, “Moolyam” and “Sorry, Wrong Number”. The event drew a large crowd from Movva and nearby villages, who thoroughly enjoyed the vibrant theatrical performances.
Notable theatre personalities such as Annamaneni Prasad, Popuri Nageswara Rao, Lanka Lakshminarayana, and Nadimpalli Venkateswara Rao graced the occasion, lending their support and presence across all three days.
Encouragingly, the villagers of Movva and the surrounding areas have expressed interest in hosting similar theatre events in future, signalling a hopeful revival of rural stage culture.