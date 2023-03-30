  • Menu
Draw inspiration from Jillellamudi Amma: Himachal Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressing a meeting at Jillellamudi on Wednesday, marking Jillellamudi Amma birth centenary celebrations
Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressing a meeting at Jillellamudi on Wednesday, marking Jillellamudi Amma birth centenary celebrations

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that late Jillellamudi Amma served meals to lakhs of people, irrespective of caste and religion and stressed on the need to follow her footsteps.

Bapatla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said that late Jillellamudi Amma served meals to lakhs of people, irrespective of caste and religion and stressed on the need to follow her footsteps.

He addressed a meeting held at Jillellamudi on the occasion of Jillellamudi Amma birth centenary celebrations held under the aegis of Viswajana Parishad Trust on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled that she had set up Annapurna Nilayam to serve food to the needy and conducted services activities. He emphasised on loving neighbours and living peacefully. He released a book 'Amma Anubhavalu'.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju, Viswa Yogi Viswamji, Additional SP Mahesh, revenue officials G Ravindra, Lakshmi Siva Jyothi were among those present.

