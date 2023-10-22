Draw inspiration from police martyrs: Ambati

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu urged the police to draw inspiration from the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties and do better service to the society.



He paid tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion of Police Martyrs’ Day celebrations held at a programme held at the Police Martyrs memorial at municipal stadium in Narasaraopet town of Palnadu district on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambati said that police department plays a key role in maintaining law and order and providing security. He recalled that one police sub-inspector and eight constables sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties in Palnadu district and added that it is our responsibility to remember their sacrifices.

Earlier, he received guard of honour from the police. Palnadu district SP Y Ravi Shankar Reddy interacted with the family members of the police martyrs and enquired about their problems. He assured that he will take steps to solve the problems of the police martyrs.

Later, Ambati Rambabu, Ravi Shankar Reddy, Planadu district joint collector Syam Prasad felicitated the family members of the police martyrs.