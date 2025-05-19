Drip irrigation emerges as lifeline for farmers in Annamayya dist

Tirupati: Amid growing challenges like erratic rainfall, falling groundwater levels, and rising cultivation costs, farmers in Annamayya district are increasingly embracing drip and sprinkler irrigation as a sustainable farming practice. Traditional flood irrigation methods not only waste water, but also promote weed growth, cause fertiliser runoff, and demand higher labour, all of which contribute to reduced efficiency and mounting expenses. In response, the state government is actively encouraging the adoption of drip irrigation to conserve water and improve yields.

This method delivers water directly to plant roots, ensuring efficient use of every drop. Particularly in the face of drought-like conditions, drip irrigation has proven to be a reliable solution that allows farmers to cultivate larger areas with less water. Recognising its potential, the state has set an ambitious target of implementing this method across 14,000 hectares in Annamayya district in the 2025–26 financial year. The focus is on crops such as tomatoes, papayas, mangoes, bananas, and a variety of vegetables and flowers.

To make this technology accessible, the government is providing substantial subsidies. Farmers can register through biometric systems at Rythu Seva Kendras and choose equipment from approved companies. Even those who benefited from subsidies in 2017–18 and have completed seven years are eligible again. Each landholding family member is entitled to full subsidy benefits, further encouraging widespread adoption. The scheme particularly supports marginalised communities. SC and ST farmers with up to five acres receive a full 100 percent subsidy, bearing only 6 percent GST. Other farmers with five to ten acres receive a 90 percent subsidy, while all categories can avail 50 percent support for general drip systems. Required documents include Aadhaar, land records, bank passbooks, and caste certificates where applicable.

Under the guidance of District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri, farmers are also being encouraged to shift from high-risk crops like tomatoes, where volatile prices and high input costs have led to losses, to more stable alternatives. One successful example is Pandeti Mahesh of Sunnapurallapalli, who earned Rs.8.35 lakh in profits by cultivating bananas using drip irrigation on 3.5 acres. This transformation highlights the promise of modern irrigation in turning around farming fortunes.