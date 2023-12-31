DRM pats winners in roller skating competition

Vijayawada: South Central Railway Divisional Manager Narendra A Patil and senior DPO M B Bala Muralidhar congratulated the winners of the roller skating competition in the speed category held in Chennai from December 14 to 25.

The 61st national roller skating competitions were held in a grand manner and players from many parts of the country participated.

The medal winners met the Divisional Railway Manager at his office in Vijayawada on Saturday. The players practiced at the Raj Kamal roller skating rink at the Railway Ground at Satyanarayanapuram railway quarters and they were trained by coach Md Khaja. The Vijayawada players won three gold medals and three bronze medals.

The following players won the medals. G Ethin Nagamouli won the bronze medal in the age group of 7-9. Dinesh Kumar Chaudhary has won bronze medal at the national level and gold medal at the CBSE national level in 14-17 age group.

Anshita Ramesh won the bronze medal in the category of above 17 years of age. Ch Tanmai won three gold medals in the category of 7-9 years. Dheeraj won bronze medal at Kendriya Vidyalaya national level in the category of 11-14 years.

DRM Narendra A Patil has congratulated the medal winners and the managing committee of roller skating rink, coach Md Khaja, APO B Saila Sudhaker and parents. The DRM suggested to the players to utilise the skating facilities provide by Railways at the Raj Kamal roller skating rink at the Railway Ground at Satyanarayanapuram railway quarters.

Recently the skating rink was renovated under the guidance of Sr DPO/BZA M B Bala Muralidhar.